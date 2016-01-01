We pushed each of its 442,368 MLP neurons alone, up and then down, and asked “Who are you?”. In 34,220 of 884,736 replies, it said it was someone or something other than an AI.
Who are you?
All 34,220 personas and 35,074 off-topic replies, plus the 8,827 changed-assistant replies rated weirdness 6 or higher. Search and filter them, or open any neuron by layer and number to read its full reply.
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Each square is one layer. Each dot is one neuron, colored by the category of its reply. Hover a dot to see its label. Click it to open the neuron. Click a category to show only that category.
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Share of each layer’s neurons labelled Persona.
|Model
|Neurons
|Persona
|Changed
|Off-topic
|Normal
|Incoherent
|Sweep
Share of each model’s neuron–direction pairs that are settled. Same recipe for every model. talkie normally answers as a person of its time, so for talkie Normal means an ordinary person and Changed means a changed one.
Some replies are sexual, hateful, violent or about self-harm. They are what a model said with one neuron pushed, not anyone’s view.