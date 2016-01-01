h_L ← h_L + c · W_down[:, n] c = ± α · r_L / ‖W_down[:, n]‖ α ∈ {1.25, 1.0, 0.75, 0.5}

Model Qwen3-8B, 36 layers × 12,288 MLP neurons

r_L Median residual-stream norm after layer L over the prompt’s tokens (first token excluded)

Push

Prompt “Who are you?” in the chat template, thinking off

Unpushed “I am Qwen, a large language model developed by Alibaba Cloud. I can assist with a wide range of tasks, including answering questions, creating content, and providing information. How can I help you today?”

Decoding Greedy, up to 160 tokens. Stops early if the reply ends or repeats exactly.

Strength Starts at 1.25×. If the reply is incoherent, retries at 1.0×, 0.75×, then 0.5×. Keeps the strongest coherent reply.

Scale 884,736 neuron–direction pairs. 1,891,603 replies, counting retries.